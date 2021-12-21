Increase in COVID cases in the NFL could be indication of what general population will see

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — COVID is throwing the NFL into a frenzy postponing games, and one Novant Health doctor says the situation with the league and other professional sports related to COVID has some ties to the future of the virus in the general population.

The match-up between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on Fox 46 Tuesday night was postponed from the weekend due to COVID cases on both teams.

Could COVID cases in professional sports be the kickoff to what everyone else experiences with the virus down the road?

One doctor says that is a possibility.

Dr. David Priest with Novant Health says what’s going on with COVID and the NFL isn’t exactly a microcosm for the general population, but there are some things we can learn.

“Young, healthy great athletes, the vast majority are going to do fine if they get COVID, but I do think it illustrates what can happen in close quarters and when you test a lot, what you might discover, and it’s been one of the challenges in the United States, our rapid testing, our PCR testing is still not up to snuff,” said Dr. Priest.

Dr. Priest says we don’t have the ability to test as diligently in the United States and act on those results as they do in other parts of the world, but again that rise in COVID cases in the NFL could be a bit of a precursor unfortunately to what we’re dealing with and will be to a greater extent soon.