HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed.
It comes several weeks after other members of the Trump administration, including President Trump himself, tested positive for COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also recently tested positive.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Fox News’ Henry Klapper contributed to this report.
