How to deal with unvaccinated family members ahead of the holidays

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Families are grappling with how to celebrate the holidays in the wake of Omicron cases rising.

One Novant doctor says you should think twice about inviting an unvaccinated family member to the dinner table, if that family member thinks they may have been exposed and if you have some people in your family with high risk factors.

Doctors expect breakthrough cases, when people who are vaccinated and boosted, will get Omicron, but they expect those cases to be pretty mild.

There’s also still a lot of Delta going around too. You have to consider the risk factors, and doctors recommend asking these questions:

Do you have people in your family who are immunocompromised?

Will there be children under five who can’t get vaccinated at your holiday gatherings?

Can you keep the events small? And will there be any unvaccinated people there?

“I think if you’re unvaccinated, and you have been potentially exposed, and you’re going to see someone who’s very vulnerable, I would think twice about that. People have to make their own decisions, families have to work this out, I get it. I get how hard this is, and it’s really hard when maybe you haven’t seen anybody in a long time and you’re thinking, ‘Alright now’s finally the year we get to do that,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health.