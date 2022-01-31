Governors across the nation ask the Biden administration for a new COVID-19 gameplan

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Governors from across the nation are talking with President Joe Biden about the virus that has gripped the nation for close to two years.

“You can’t move away from a virus that is still there,” said Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, president of the National Governors Association. “You can’t control that.”

While the Omicron surge seems to be subsiding, governors say now is the time to map out a strategy and for the nations to move from crisis management to a management style that all states can follow.

“We asked the President to help give us clear guidelines on how we can return to a greater state of normality,” added Hutchinson after the meeting.

President Joe Biden already telling the governors the nation needs to keep schools open, which they agree with. The group is asking for a change in monitoring the virus. Possibly not counting positive cases but looking at the number of hospitalizations.

“There’s probably better measuring sticks,” said Hutchinson. “Which is hospitalizations, but how about the hospitalizations that are really caused by Covid those are discussions that we had.”

There was no clear guidance moving forward, President Biden says there is a lot of work to do before the country returns to normal. But he also adds several agencies are looking at ways to make that happen.