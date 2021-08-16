Georgia high School senior, stepfather die from COVID 1 day apart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Tattnall County High School senior and his stepfather died from COVID-19 just one day apart.

Brandon Marsh died at the age of 18 on Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, according to his obituary.

The following day, Jackie Barrow died due to the virus. He was 61.

Marsh is remembered as an avid video game player with an “exceptional spirit.”

“Brandon lost his brave battle due to Covid, but not without leaving an impact on every loved one he left behind with his brilliant mind and gentle soul,” his obituary reads.

Barrow is said to have been a hardworking man who was always spending time outdoors.

“He enjoyed fishing and especially spending time with his family,” his obituary states.

Marsh and Barrow were both laid to rest last week in Glennville, where they lived all of their lives, according to their obituaries.

According to Tattnall County School System Superintendent Dr. Gina Williams, Marsh contracted COVID during the summer and wasn’t able to begin his senior year with his classmates.

“It is a tragic loss for our Warrior family,” Williams said.

The school board recently announced safety measures — including temperature checks and limiting visitors — would be reinstated due to a spike in COVID numbers.

Masks are strongly encouraged within the school system but are not required.