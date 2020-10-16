Gastonia Farmer’s Market temporarily closes after vendor tests positive for COVID-19

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gastonia Farmers Market will be closed through October 22 after a vendor working at the market tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Gaston County Health and Human Services said the person worked at the market on Saturday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 13.

Health officials are encouraging anyone who visited the market on those days to monitor themselves for any symptoms and get tested if needed.

The farmer’s market and Gaston DHHS are working to notify anyone that was in close contact to the positive person.

The market will be deep cleaned before reopening on Saturday, October 24.

Anyone with questions can call the Coronavirus Call Center at 704-862-5303.