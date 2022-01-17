From rollercoasters to nasal swabs: Carowinds parking lot hosts COVID-19 testing site

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carowinds parking lot has transformed into a COVID-19 testing site. With the park itself closed for now and blanketed with snow, the parking lot became the perfect site for the next mass testing clinic.

Mako Medical partnered with Carowinds to open the testing site. Even on a holiday with leftover snow and ice, people were lining up to get tested on Monday.

“The process was really quick,” said Luis Diaz, who was there for a test. “As soon as you get here and register, you’re pretty much ready to come in.”

“Everyone I guess needs to get tested,” said Mako Medical’s Eric Kristensen. “So hopefully they can associate Carowinds with a good time when they open back up in March.”

Mako Medical chose the spot because of high demand in the area, and a current lack of testing sites nearby.

“The setup couldn’t be more perfect with the ticket booths,” said Kristensen. “It kind of matches up perfectly for COVID testing. There’s more than enough space and they’ve been gracious hosts.”

The parking lot is also large enough that there won’t be much of an impact, if any at all, on traffic in the area.

“The last thing we want to do is disrupt traffic,” said Kristensen. “We have more than enough space here.”

The new COVID-19 testing site will be open daily, Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site offers free PCR tests but doesn’t offer vaccines or rapid testing. Results are usually available within two to three days.