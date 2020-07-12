Florida shatters national Covid-19 daily record

Florida on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to state Department of Health statistics, 15,299 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases. California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, four days ago. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

The numbers come at the end of a grim, record-breaking week in Florida, with about 500 fatalities.

On Sunday, 45 more deaths were reported. Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

