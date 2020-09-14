Feds ramp up probe into PPP fraud, charge 57 people with trying to steal $175M

The government has recovered about half the stolen money, feds say

The Department of Justice has charged 57 people since May with trying to steal more than $175 million from a federal rescue program designed to avert mass layoffs and keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said during a press conference Thursday the number of fraudulent loans is “significant.”

In addition to the 57 cases involving false applications, the department is investigating other potential instances of fraud. Officials are targeting individuals who submitted false applications with the Small Business Administration, which processed the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

So far, the government has recovered or frozen more than $30 million of the $70 million in PPP funds that was stolen, he said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“The money these defendants stole was taxpayer money,” Rabbitt said. “Every dollar received was a dollar drawn from the American people’s account. Even worse, every dollar they took was a dollar we had set aside to help our fellow Americans weather once of the worst national crises in recent history. As we allege, these defendants tried to steal these funds for themselves.”

For more information, please click here.

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: