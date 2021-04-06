Federal government launches $500k contest to design better face masks

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Are you tired of skin irritation and fogged-up eyeglasses caused by your face masks? The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is going out of the box to come up with an innovative way to design a better fitting mask – by having Americans design it themselves.

HHS has launched the Mask Innovation Challenge, challenging Americans to develop next-generation masks with better designs, materials and technologies that are more comfortable to wear and provide better performance.

The best designer could win $500,000.

“Many public health agencies worldwide are encouraging their citizens to wear masks when in public spaces in order to reduce the spread of infectious respiratory diseases. However, there remain notable barriers that reduce overall mask usage,” HHS said. “These barriers include issues such as contact dermatitis with prolonged wear, physical discomfort, fogging of eyeglasses, and difficulty communicating. In addition, many masks that are currently available tout unconfirmed protective capabilities that lack scientific evidence to support such claims.”

The contest is open to participants until April 21 at 5 p.m.

HHS said the masks should be mass-producible and low-cost.

Click here for the full list of contest rules and instructions.