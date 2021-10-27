FDA recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children, could be made available soon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — COVID-19 vaccine shots could be going into young kids’ arms as soon as the end of next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee voted Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine be approved for use for kids ages five to eleven. The next step will be next week, when the topic goes before the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on November 2 and 3.

The CDC will take another look at the broader public policy implications, and will make a recommendation based on that.

Then, ultimately, the CDC’s Director will decide how to move forward with the actual implementation of the vaccine in kids ages five to eleven.

“Getting as many children vaccinated as possible will lead to overall population protection,” said Duke Human Vaccine Institute’s Dr. Chip Walter Junior.

He took part in a trial to test the COVID-19 vaccines in children ages six months to 11-years-old.

“The best dose for those particular children is the ten microgram dose,” said Dr. Walter. “Which is one-third of the adult dose.”

Dr. Walter says the vaccine for children is comparable to that of adults in terms of safety and effectiveness.

“My advice to parents, is that this is the best way to protect your child from serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Walter. “The vaccination is the best tool we have.”

The CDC will take a look at the FDA’s recommendation next week.

“If they do give it the ‘go-ahead,’ we can start as soon as possible getting shots into arms,” said Internal Medicine Dr. Cameron Webb, who is part of the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

North Carolina is prepared for when that time does come.

“Once authorized, we want to ensure these vaccines are accessible all across the state,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “In pediatrician offices and other places parents know and trust.”

The White House COVID-19 Response Team has been ahead of the game, making sure supply can meet demand.

“From a federal standpoint, we wanted to make sure we secured the supply necessary,” said Dr. Webb. “So that for kids ages five to eleven, we have those doses available so those kids can get their shots pretty quickly.”

Doctors say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect families and communities all across the country.

“I think that will be a key part in the ability to end this pandemic,” said Dr. Webb. “And keep our families and communities safe in the meantime.”

Out of the 4,500 children studied in the vaccine trial, none developed myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle that can occur from COVID-19 infections.

Children who were part of the vaccine study will be monitored for the next two years. Just like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, children will be given two doses three weeks apart.