(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sesame Street released a PSA on Tuesday in which Elmo gets vaccinated in the fight against COVID-19.

The non-profit Sesame Workshop, creators of the popular educational children’s show, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that it’s okay for parents to have questions whether the COVID-19 vaccine is right for their child.

It's okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo's dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy! #CaringForEachOther pic.twitter.com/aWkCfysJPE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 28, 2022

“Elmo’s dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy!” said the tweet.

In the PSA, Elmo, whom in the series is only 3 years old, told his dad “There was a little pinch, but that was OK. Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him.”

“You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo,” said Elmo’s dad Louie.

The PSA comes as U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations for children to begin.

The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA also authorized Moderna’s vaccine for school-aged children and teens.

Pfizer’s vaccine for kids younger than 5 is one-tenth of the adult dose. Three shots are needed: the first two given three weeks apart and the last at least two months later.

Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids under 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.