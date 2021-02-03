Duke School of Medicine experts discuss double-masking, new strains

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Experts with the Duke School of Medicine held a virtual discussion surrounding the coronavirus on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The effectiveness of double-masking, new COVID strains that have surfaced, and the vaccine rollout were all discussed.

Director of the Laboratory for AIDS Vaccine Research and Development David Montefiori will be joined by Director of infection prevention and control Dr. Becky Smith, and Director of emergency preparedness and business continuity for Duke University Health System Jason Zivica.

Montefiori said it comes as no surprise that new strains have arisen, which is common with any disease. What is not common is how rapidly those strains have developed, he said. He stated that the new South African strain is probably the most worrisome of the strains.

Zivica said vaccine distribution and said health officials and local distributors are learning how to augment those distribution sites such as stadiums, raceways, and parking lot locations to be more like a traditional hospital visit.

Dr. Smith said there is no downside to double-masking, and that despite the fact that it might be more cumbersome, it can help.