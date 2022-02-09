Despite CDC guidance, more mask mandates are coming to an end

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Despite the CDC saying it’s too soon, the masks may soon be coming off in the largest county in the Queen City area.

Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Director, Dr. Raynard Washington told county commissioners Tuesday that if case numbers keep going down, the county could vote to end the indoor mask mandate.

The news comes as mask mandates fall across the country. But the CDC’s COVID community transmission chart shows nearly every county in the country in a high transmission area.

“Our hospitalizations are still high our death rates are still high. As we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Many states with Democratic governors have announced they will be ending their indoor mask mandates. New York’s mandate ends this week. California’s ends next week.

Other states, like New Jersey, Massachusetts and Virginia are even ending mask mandates in schools. Soon after Dr. Washington’s announcement, the CMS school board voted to renew its mask mandate.

“At this time, we continue to recommend masking in places of high community transmission,” Walensky told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s much of the country right now in public indoor settings.”