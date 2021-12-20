COVID cases by state: Weekly numbers show jump for some, dip for others

Christmas is days away and cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are rising. So, where does every state in the United States stand with the coronavirus?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.
Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for every state in the U.S. for the last 7-days as of Monday morning, Dec. 13, according to the CDC:
- Alabama: Cases: 4,517 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
- Alaska: Cases: 1,198 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)
- Arizona: Cases: 21,410 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Arkansas: Cases: 5,293 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (down from last week)
- California: Cases: 45,184 (down from last week) Positivity: Not available
- Colorado: Cases: 12,393 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
- Connecticut: Cases: 16,143 (up from last week) Positivity: Not available
- Delaware: Cases: 4,693 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (up from last week)
- Florida: Cases: 35,720 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (up from last week)
- Georgia: Cases: 12,928 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (up from last week)
- Hawaii: Cases: 2,186 (up from last week) Positivity: Not available
- Idaho: Cases: 2,291 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)
- Illinois: Cases: 59,312 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
- Indiana: Cases: 30,655 (down from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)
- Iowa: Cases: 10,742 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Kansas: Cases: 11,680 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Kentucky: Cases: 14,782 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Louisiana: Cases: 4,733 (up from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (up from last week)
- Maine: Cases: 6,458 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (up from last week)
- Maryland: (Data not updated)
- Massachusetts: Cases: 35,881 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
- Michigan: Cases: 46,563 (down from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)
- Minnesota: Cases: 22,504 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (down from last week)
- Mississippi: Cases: 3,340 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)
- Missouri: Cases: 19,554 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Montana: Cases: 1,046 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
- Nebraska: Cases: 5,435 (down from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)
- Nevada: Cases: 5,204 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)
- New Hampshire: Cases: 8,600 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- New Jersey: Cases: 35,723 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (up from last week)
- New Mexico: Cases: 7,012 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (down from last week)
- New York: Cases: 54,026 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
- North Carolina: Cases: 20,422 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (up from last week)
- North Dakota: Cases: 2,561 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (down from last week)
- Ohio: Cases: 57,088 (up from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)
- Oklahoma: Cases: 6,841 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Oregon: Cases: 5,104 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)
- Pennsylvania: Cases: 55,856 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Rhode Island: Cases: 7,520 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
- South Carolina: Cases: 7,010 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
- South Dakota: Cases: 2,407 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Tennessee: Cases: 12,607 (down from last week) Positivity: not available
- Texas: Cases: 32,844 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (up form last week)
- Utah: Cases: 7,016 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)
- Vermont: Cases: 5,541 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)
- Virginia: Cases: 21,837 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)
- Washington: 9,917 (up from last week) Positivity: not available
- West Virginia: Cases: 7,274 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Wisconsin: Cases: 30,097 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)
- Wyoming: Cases: 722 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)
What is the positivity percent?
According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:
- What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
- Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?
The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.
Total deaths
Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last 7 days for each state:
- Alabama: 35
- Alaska: 4
- Arizona: 540
- Arkansas: 99
- California: 487
- Colorado: 235
- Connecticut: 30
- Delaware: 23
- Florida: 16
- Georgia: 171
- Hawaii: 22
- Idaho: 40
- Illinois: 360
- Indiana: 371
- Iowa: 130
- Kansas: 79
- Kentucky: 212
- Louisiana: 47
- Maine: 75
- Maryland: (data not updated)
- Massachusetts: 195
- Michigan: 401
- Minnesota: 239
- Mississippi: 27
- Missouri: 153
- Montana: 56
- Nebraska: 35
- Nevada: 89
- New Hampshire: 55
- New Jersey: 132
- New Mexico: 105
- New York: 328
- North Carolina: 97
- North Dakota: 36
- Ohio: 657
- Oklahoma: 64
- Oregon: 150
- Pennsylvania: 768
- Rhode Island: 33
- South Carolina: 86
- South Dakota: 35
- Tennessee: 257
- Texas: 419
- Utah: 64
- Vermont: 21
- Virginia: 186
- Washington: 120
- West Virginia: 79
- Wisconsin: 281
- Wyoming: 30
According to the CDC, 8 people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 49 of 2021.