CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s become the new ‘normal’: virtual meetings about a pandemic that won’t seem to go away.

“It’s not some light switch we can flip,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, with Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Covid cases are rising in Mecklenburg County, and we know it doesn’t just stick to county limits.

“We are seeing that you could have the original omicron, that BA.1, back in the spring, and it not protect you fully, and you can still get reinfected with BA.4 and BA.5,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the Director of Public Health for South Carolina DHEC.

Over in South Carolina, cases are going up too, but Traxler said there is hope.

“It could be a gamechanger if there are a lot of people who’ve been reluctant to get vaccinated or concerned about the new technology used to develop the mRNA vaccines,” said Traxler.

The gamechanger she’s talking about is the new Novavax Covid Vaccine, just approved by the CDC. She said South Carolina is prepared to get the doses when ready.

“What’s still to be determined is whether or not it lasts longer, its effectiveness. So, whether you need to get a booster as quickly with it,” said Traxler.

It’s another tool to fight COVID, hopefully bringing us closer to some end.

“I would say that we are heading into, or really, we are in that endemic phase, but even in the endemic phase, we are going to have increases in activity,” said Traxler.