COVID-19 survivor celebrates 100th birthday

Levasser’s nurses say it was her positive mindset that kept her going.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lilian Levasser says the most difficult thing she’s ever gone through was contracting COVID-19.

But Levasser was able to beat the disease, and just in time to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The staff at Eastgate Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Providence threw a garden party on Sunday to celebrate Levasser’s milestone, complete with a cake, crown, and of course, face masks.

Levasser’s nurses say it was her positive mindset that kept her going.

“Lilian’s attitude in life, and I think this is why she made it to 100, is you wake up with a positive thought in the morning and it’ll make your day happy the rest of the day,” Laura Duby said. “She was so full of energy and she was going to beat this COVID-19 and she did.”

“The first time I was taking care of her, I came in, introduced myself and told her that I was her nurse for the day,” April Conrad, RN, recalled. “And she told me, ‘I can’t see your smile, but I can see that you’re smiling,’ and she’s like, ‘you have an aura of positivity about you, and that’s the kind of nurse that I want taking care of me.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Her message to others battling COVID-19?

“I’d tell them don’t give up,” Levasser said. “Stay there and fight.”