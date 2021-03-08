COVID-19 pill effective in preliminary testing may be ‘holy grail’ of pandemic, doctor says

Dr. Siegel predicts the at-home therapeutic could come to market in four to five months

(FOX NEWS) – A new possible medication to treat coronavirus-positive patients could be enough to turn the pandemic on its head, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel revealed Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

First-stage testing of the experimental COVID-19 pill called Molnupiravir, by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, showed promising signs of effectiveness in reducing the virus in patients.

“It may be the holy grail on this because it was just studied in phase two trials and it literally stopped the virus in its tracks,” he explained. “And there wasn’t any virus found in the patients that were studied.”

The drug would function as an at-home, five-day treatment, similar to Tamiflu, to stop the virus from reproducing before causing major damage. Siegel said the therapeutic could come to market in as little as four to five months.

