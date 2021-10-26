COVID-19 leading to an increase in stillbirths

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — October is Infant Loss Awareness Month, and COVID-19 has only worsened that reality for some parents.

In Mississippi, health experts reported last month the rate of stillbirths had doubled since the pandemic began.

Rock Hill couple Claire Kouns and Malik Taylor are still dealing with the reality of losing their child to COVID nearly a year later. Their daughter, Ivy Rain, never took a breath. All that’s left of her memory sits in a shadow box created by her mother.

“The cause of death was COVID – me being COVID positive and my placenta testing positive for COVID, as well as blood clots, which is a side effect of COVID,” said Kouns.

Kouns said she never felt any COVID symptoms, nor had any complications throughout her pregnancy.

“I ended up having her December 31st of 2020. We were 38 weeks and six days [pregnant]. I had just graduated my undergrad degree 15 days before, and it was six days before her due date,” she said.

The COVID vaccine was not yet available during Kouns’ pregnancy, though if it were, she wonders if the outcome would have been different.

“I did discuss that with my doctor after it became available and she said that it probably would have saved my daughter’s life,” she said.

It’s a pain that took her and Taylor months to speak about.

“Some days, I’ll stay up all night and just think about the what-ifs. Like her birthdays, ice cream dates,” said Taylor.

Though the couple says they will never move on, they are learning to carry on. The pain, though, will stay with them forever.

“You always think about it. There’s not a minute that goes by that I don’t about it or that I don’t miss her,” said Kouns.

Now, their goal is to raise awareness and start a conversation about COVID stillbirths and stillbirths in general.

“No matter where you fall on the political thing, if it’s something that could save your child, you should do it,” said Kouns.