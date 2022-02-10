COVID-19 IN SCHOOL: NCDHHS no longer recommending individual contact tracing in K-12 schools; adjusting quarantine procedures

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NC Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday they’ll no longer be recommending individual contact tracing in K-12 schools.

NCDHHS has made updates to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit focusing on strategies that they said ‘are most effective at this stage of the pandemic,’ like vaccines, boosters, testing, and masking.

NCDHHS also recommends students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure, unless they have symptoms or test positive. Similar updates will be made to the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit. Updates for both toolkits will go into effect Feb. 21, they said.



“We are committed to ensuring North Carolinians have the guidance and information necessary to balance their risk during each stage of the pandemic and learn to live with COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Keeping kids in the classroom remains a top priority. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we evaluate which tools are most effective to protect students and staff.”

Building on lessons learned during the Omicron surge and throughout the pandemic, NCDHHS said they continue to emphasize public health tools that are most effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

NCDHHS said several factors at this stage of the pandemic have lessened the overall effectiveness of contact tracing in K-12 schools and the broader community. These factors include:

Emergence of variants with shorter incubation periods and rapid transmission.

People with infections are most contagious prior to symptom onset and during the first few days of illness.

Larger number of asymptomatic and less severe cases due, in part, to more immunity from vaccination and past infection.

Many infections are never identified by public health agencies because people with asymptomatic or mild cases may not get tested and due to the Increasing use of “over-the-counter” at-home tests.

Widespread virus and low rates of case and contact identification limit effectiveness of contact tracing to reduce transmission.

Although exclusion from school is no longer recommended following an exposure, notification of potential exposure is still recommended, NCDHHS said.