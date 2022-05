NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of May 6 reached 997,023 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 81.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 5, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (23,490 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (96 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,029 (9,679 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#49. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (96,914 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (207 total deaths)

— 50.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,099 (52,595 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#48. Bertie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,183 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (68 total deaths)

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,489 (4,261 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#47. Halifax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (26,870 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (187 total deaths)

— 59.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,956 (13,981 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#46. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (37,661 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (79 total deaths)

— 51.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,539 (20,584 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#45. Johnston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (113,353 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (452 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,649 (59,974 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#44. Catawba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (86,478 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (600 total deaths)

— 60.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,955 (47,793 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#43. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (14,906 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (78 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,674 (6,440 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#42. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (25,814 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (172 total deaths)

— 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,923 (12,652 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#41. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (10,881 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (45 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,047 (4,350 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#40. Jones County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (5,199 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (39 total deaths)

— 76.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,622 (2,225 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#39. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (30,889 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (220 total deaths)

— 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,247 (15,804 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#38. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (34,080 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (151 total deaths)

— 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,983 (16,052 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#37. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (19,087 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (77 total deaths)

— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,967 (6,178 total cases)

— 29.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#36. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (133,015 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (489 total deaths)

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,985 (62,328 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#35. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (7,090 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (28 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,556 (2,616 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#34. Cabarrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (120,761 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (494 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,006 (56,290 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#33. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (31,465 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (68 total deaths)

— 48.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,735 (12,772 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#32. Chowan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (7,873 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (61 total deaths)

— 86.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,757 (4,149 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#31. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (12,301 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (81 total deaths)

— 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,742 (5,165 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#30. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (22,380 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (109 total deaths)

— 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,730 (9,371 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#29. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (8,160 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (43 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,660 (3,662 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#28. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (35,724 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (221 total deaths)

— 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,999 (13,086 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#27. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (24,605 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (104 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,261 (11,252 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#26. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (54,280 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (309 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,178 (26,571 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#25. Vance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (25,718 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (122 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,707 (11,894 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#24. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (58,358 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (323 total deaths)

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,236 (24,449 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#23. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (6,508 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (16 total deaths)

— 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,632 (2,966 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#22. Macon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (21,094 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (121 total deaths)

— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,201 (7,961 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#21. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (43,803 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (115 total deaths)

— 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,575 (13,088 total cases)

— 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#20. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (69,266 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (316 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,430 (25,162 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#19. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (100,858 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (488 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,957 (47,390 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#18. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (203,097 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (630 total deaths)

— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,041 (87,369 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#17. Onslow County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (121,005 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (378 total deaths)

— 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,308 (52,073 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#16. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (330,199 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (1,208 total deaths)

— 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,346 (120,035 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#15. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (237,304 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (824 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,457 (93,499 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#14. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (37,720 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (114 total deaths)

— 19.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,884 (14,436 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#13. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (64,028 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (207 total deaths)

— 13.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,018 (24,532 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#12. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (89,865 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (332 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,195 (30,270 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#11. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (148,849 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (393 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,818 (51,157 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#10. Mecklenburg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (706,320 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (1,622 total deaths)

— 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,453 (282,622 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#9. Bladen County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (21,056 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (127 total deaths)

— 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,543 (9,340 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#8. Carteret County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (45,089 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (125 total deaths)

— 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,401 (14,173 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#7. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (13,742 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (67 total deaths)

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,595 (5,814 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#6. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (172,424 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (582 total deaths)

— 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,495 (53,530 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#5. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (3,322 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (13 total deaths)

— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,777 (1,322 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#4. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (228,678 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (340 total deaths)

— 54.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,941 (73,754 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#3. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (26,999 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (27 total deaths)

— 68.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,276 (7,504 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#2. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (817,433 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (1,117 total deaths)

— 57.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,688 (296,709 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#1. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (113,597 fully vaccinated)

— 23.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (134 total deaths)

— 61.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,704 (27,771 total cases)

— 26.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina