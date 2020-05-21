Coronavirus prompts Victoria’s Secret to close 250 stores, Bath & Body Works to shutter 50

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA – 2019/10/06: A logo of Victoria’s Secret, an American designer, manufacturer, and marketer of women’s lingerie, womenwear, and beauty products, seen in Shenzhen. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(FOX News) – Victoria’s Secret’s parent company said Wednesday it plans to permanently close approximately 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada in a commentary alongside its first-quarter earnings report. L Brands will also permanently shut down 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and one in Canada.

“As part of our strategy to increase shareholder value, we remain committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company, and we are taking the necessary steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses to operate as a separate, standalone company,” the company said.

L Brands reported a net loss of $296.9 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with a profit of $40.3 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago. The company reported revenue of $1.65 billion compared to $2.63 billion a year ago, with total net sales decreasing 37 percent.

At Victoria’s Secret, total sales tumbled 46 percent to $821.5 million. Store comps declined 15 percent, and sales in the direct business also declined 15 percent to $307.6 million, partially driven by the six-day closure of the direct business. In April, when the online business was operational and stores were closed, direct sales increased by 30 percent.

