Coronavirus prompts Victoria’s Secret to close 250 stores, Bath & Body Works to shutter 50

Coronavirus
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA – 2019/10/06: A logo of Victoria’s Secret, an American designer, manufacturer, and marketer of women’s lingerie, womenwear, and beauty products, seen in Shenzhen. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(FOX News) – Victoria’s Secret’s parent company said Wednesday it plans to permanently close approximately 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada in a commentary alongside its first-quarter earnings report. L Brands will also permanently shut down 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and one in Canada.

“As part of our strategy to increase shareholder value, we remain committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company, and we are taking the necessary steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses to operate as a separate, standalone company,” the company said.

L Brands reported a net loss of $296.9 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with a profit of $40.3 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago. The company reported revenue of $1.65 billion compared to $2.63 billion a year ago, with total net sales decreasing 37 percent.

At Victoria’s Secret, total sales tumbled 46 percent to $821.5 million. Store comps declined 15 percent, and sales in the direct business also declined 15 percent to $307.6 million, partially driven by the six-day closure of the direct business. In April, when the online business was operational and stores were closed, direct sales increased by 30 percent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 46 Charlotte

