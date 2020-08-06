Coronavirus mask dispute in NJ leads to arrest after woman with cane, 54, attacked: police

The victim, who had undergone a liver transplant, was thrown to the floor, resulting in a leg fracture, authorities say

Police in New Jersey on Tuesday arrested a suspect who they say was captured on surveillance video violently throwing a customer to the floor inside a Staples store after the victim had asked the suspect to wear a mask properly.

The suspect, identified as Terri Thomas, 25, had been wanted by the Hackensack Police Department following the encounter last Wednesday that left the 54-year-old victim — who had recently undergone a liver transplant — with a fractured leg.

“Detectives Demetrius Carroll, Ioannis Papanikolaou, and James Han, in particular, all did a fantastic job,” Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said, according to New York City’s WABC-TV. “I also thank the Hackensack Staples store and the Staples corporate office for their cooperation, which was crucial in solving the case.”

Margot Kagan, 54, had been using the store’s fax machine around 3 p.m. when she asked Thomas to pull her face mask over her mouth and nose due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in an argument, police said. She told NJ.com she initially spoke to Thomas because she was fearful of contracting COVID-19 following the transplant.

The Hackensack Police Department requests the publics help in identifying the suspect, described as an African-American female, 5’5 to 5’8 approximately 160 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hackensack police department at 201-646-7777 pic.twitter.com/I5bxMkOcqz — Hackensack Police NJ (@HackensackPD) July 31, 2020

Video taken of the incident from the store’s security cameras showed Kagan fending off the suspect with her cane before she was thrown to the floor. The suspect was then seen leaving the store. Customers and employees initially stood nearby — appearing stunned.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more on this story, please click here.