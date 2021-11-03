York County purchases life-saving equipment to lessen possible COVID contact for first responders

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The York County Council approved a $1.08 million purchase of 125 defibrillators and 12 Lucas Chest Compression devices with COVID relief funds.

York County representative Greg Suskin says the devices will be used to lower the chance of COVID transmission among first responders.

“They had our county fire service administrator and our emergency management director go around and look at the needs, what was there, and it’s got to be sort of COVID-related as well, so it’s got to either relate to dealing with COVID-related cases or with helping sort of keep distance between an EMS worker and a patient and these devices both do that,” Suskin told FOX 46.

The Lucas Chest Compression device is an automatic CPR machine and with the machine doing the work.

“Instead of having a person there, over the person, doing the CPR moves right there in their face, this is a machine that does that rhythmically and perfectly and more accurately than human hands would do,” Suskin said.

Suskin says that’s one less person in contact with a possible COVID case.

“The defibrillator that’s something that can be attached, and the person can step back. So those devices both allow for some possible distance and exposing fewer people, fewer first responders to a possible COVID case.”

Suskin says some of the fire departments already had the compression devices. But with new order, the rest will be placed inside the other volunteer fire departments.

Last month, the county also purchased new radio channels for emergency communications to lessen the radio traffic during major events.