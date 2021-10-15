Winthrop University reporting low numbers of COVID-19 testing

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are dropping and in York County, data from DHEC shows there’s been just under 1,000 new cases in the last two weeks.

Winthrop University has the largest testing site in the county – but there hasn’t been many people stopping by to get swabbed.

The university’s dashboard shows only two reported positive cases of COVID among students and none among the employees.

“Honestly, I don’t think they’re being tested. I don’t think students want to be tested,” Emerald Cabanilla, a senior at the University.

Winthrop students who test positive have to isolate or leave campus – so Cabanilla believes students are avoiding it altogether.

But other students like Thomas Harder believe cases are so low because everyone follows the guidelines – like wearing masks inside campus buildings.

“Yeah, I feel pretty safe on campus. I work in the west center and that’s one thing that we deal with is we make sure everyone has a mask on when we get inside,” Harder said.

Samanatha Fritch, a junior at the University, is immunocompromised. She says students respect the COVID guidelines from the mask requirements to social distancing.

“Overall on campus, I haven’t had any issues of feeling unsafe particularly both in class and out of class. And I’ve noticed that a lot of my student peers have actually been really receptive of responding to my boundaries and my limits as far as being exposed to covid,” Fritch said.