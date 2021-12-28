While North Carolina battles long COVID testing lines, it’s another story in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As the Omicron variant continues to delay and cancel events and flights, COVID-19 testing lines in North Carolina have wait times exceeding two hours. But across the border in Rock Hill, it’s quite the opposite.

At Winthrop Coliseum, there’s virtually no wait time if you need to get tested for COVID-19.

“I sat there maybe 10 minutes at the most,” Melinda Latta said. She and her daughter were in and out in no time.

Diane Rudolph and Julian Polk Stuart Smith III say they’ve been coming to get tested at the coliseum since the start of the pandemic.

“The only time we’ve ever had any significant wait was when they were first starting up, I mean literally the first weekend, they had it open,” Smith III said.

Next month, the federal government is buying 500 million rapid test kits with plans to mail them out for free.

“Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows we have more work to do, and we’re doing it, “President Joe Biden.

Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says inevitably we’re going to have more and more people getting infected with the Omicron variant.”

Smith III is a biologist at Winthrop University, he says it’s been infuriating to see people not take the virus seriously.

“It is caused entirely by people lying to people who are able to unable to check the facts for themselves. Unvaccinated people ate a source of variant and the longer it roams around in an unvaccinated population the more variants you’ll get.”

“When I see somebody at the grocery store without a mask or even with a t-shirt that says ‘unvaccinated and unafraid,’ I think to myself, ‘you are the reason that this is continuing to go on and to get worse,'” Rudolph said.

On Tuesday, the CDC reduced the quarantine period from 10 days to 5 days, that’s if you test positive and have no symptoms. Fauci says the decision was made to help keep the economy open.