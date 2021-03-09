When and where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in SC?

What Phase am I in?

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, all time estimates are subject to change due to vaccine availability and demand. All of the following information is from DHEC’s website.

Phase 1A mission-critical workers and individuals and 65+ (Current – Feb.):

70+ year olds, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions

65+ year olds, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions (Beginning Feb. 8)

Anesthesiology assistants, registered cardiovascular invasive specialists, and operating room staff

Athletic Trainers

American Sign Language (ASL) and other interpreters in healthcare facilities

Autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers, and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids

Chiropractors

Dentists and dental hygienists and technicians

Dietary and food services staff in healthcare facilities

Environmental services staff in healthcare facilities

Harbor pilots

Home caregivers for children who have a tracheostomy, are ventilator-dependent or who have a Medically Complex Children’s Waiver. The Medically Complex Children’s Waiver (MCC) is a statewide program to serve children who meet either Nursing Facility or Intermediate Care Facility-Intellectually Disabled level of care and medical criteria. Requires a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm caregiver meets criteria.

Home health and hospice workers

Hospital transport personnel

Hospital inpatients 65 and older

Laboratory personnel and phlebotomists

Licensed dietitians

Long-Term Care Facility (LTCF) residents and staff

Medical assistants

Medical first responders (paid and volunteer): EMS; fire department and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical care

Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nurse’s aides/ assistants

Opticians and optometrists and assistants/ technicians

Persons providing medical care in correctional facilities and correctional officers

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

Physical and occupational therapists and assistants

Physicians, including medical house staff (i.e., interns, residents, fellows), and physician assistants

Podiatrists

Public health healthcare workers who are frequently interacting with persons with potential COVID-19 infection

Radiology technicians

Respiratory care practitioners, such as respiratory therapists

Speech language pathologists and assistants and audiologists

State/local government employees and their contractors who are mission-critical for maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in SC

Students and interns of the above categories

Phase 1B (Beginning March 8):

Frontline essential workers Sectors included by ACIP: firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, USPS workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers. Frontline essential workers are only those considered at highest risk for work-related exposure to SARS-CoV-2 who experience unavoidable, substantially increased risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2.



Phase 1C (Late Spring):

People aged 16 and older with certain underlying health conditions that puts them at high risk for severe disease (list by CDC)

Other essential workers Examples included by ACIP: people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health staff who are non-frontline healthcare workers



Phase 2 (Summer – Fall):

ALL people who wish to be vaccinated Ages per recommendations by ACIP



Where can I get the vaccine?

Schedule appointment online here

Map of locations currently accepting appointment

Help Lines

DHEC launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line in January to help answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

To reach the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line, call 1-866-365-8110 between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DHEC also has a Care Line to help answer general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

To reach the Care Line, call 1-855-472-3432 between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.