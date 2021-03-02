WATCH: S.C. to begin Phase 1B of state’s vaccination plan on March 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina state leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine rollout. Currently, only frontline workers and residents 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. You can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution plan here.

Phase 1B

Officials announced Phase 1B will begin on March 8, and the following people will be able to register to receive the vaccine:

Anyone aged 55+

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI>30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease People who have a developmental or other sever high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk Must be in-person at their place of work, and Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment (Examples of frontline workers include, but are not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, etc.)

Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact Residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions Workers and residents in homeless shelters Workers and residents in community training homes State and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact Correctional and immigration detention facility inmates Migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation

All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and were not vaccinated in Phase 1A

Phase 1C

DHEC anticipates Phase 1C will begin on approximately April 12.

Phase 1C will include:

People aged 45+

Essential workers This group includes those who work in essential job categories as defined by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control who are not included in Phase 1B because they do not have frequent, close contact with others in the work environment (examples may include construction workers, delivery drivers, utility workers, etc. who do not have frequent, close and ongoing contact with others).



Phase 2

Phase 2 is expected to begin on approximately May 3. Phase 2 will include:

All South Carolinians aged 16+

How to make an appointment

Online appointments can be made by clicking here. You can also call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.