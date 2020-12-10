WATCH LIVE: Vice Pres. Mike Pence in Greenville to take part in roundtable discussion about COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Greenville Thursday morning to take part in a roundtable discussion on efforts to combat COVID-19, in particular Operation Warp Speed.

Just after 11 a.m., the vice president landed at Donaldson Center Airport, where he was greeted by Gov. Henry McMaster and others on the tarmac.

McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, members of the state’s congressional delegation and other state leaders will be joining Pence for the roundtable discussion at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine- Greenville campus, where they are expected to discuss South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan.

“With DHEC and the Emergency Management Division and the National Guard, we have a fine plan,” McMaster said on Tuesday.

The roundtable discussion is expected to begin around 11:35 a.m.

Pence will then travel to Augusta, Georgia where he will partake in a Defend the Majority Rally.