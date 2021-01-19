Vaccine appointments open at SC Publix stores, quickly booked

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Publix Super Markets stores in South Carolina will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday after online appointments filled quickly Tuesday.

Vaccination appointments opened Tuesday morning for South Carolina residents 70 years and older, healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and state and local government employees critical to COVID-19.

Publix says there are currently 42 stores in 17 counties across S.C. offering the vaccine.

Publix Pharmacies in the FOX 46 Charlotte area with vaccines includes:

Landing Station in Lake Wylie

Cross Creek in Indian Land

While all appointments are currently booked, Publix officials said they will announce additional appointments as they receive more doses. When available, appointments can be booked here.

The company said it is in talks with North Carolina and other states to roll out the vaccines in more pharmacies.