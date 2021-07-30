Univ. of South Carolina to require masks in all campus buildings

FILE- The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith/FILE)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced Friday that face coverings will be required at all times inside campus buildings as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state.

The new mask rules go into effect immediately

The university said that face coverings will not be required outdoors on campus. People will also be able to remove face coverings in their own residence halls rooms, private offices, or when eating inside campus dining facilities.

In the announcement, the university cited high COVID-19 transmission rates in Richland County along with updated CDC and DHEC guidance on the use of face coverings, even among vaccinated people.

“Gamecocks, I’m disappointed that these measures are necessary, as we hoped for different circumstances when we came back together,” said university president Harris Pastides. “As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to face some challenges, but I’m confident that our Carolina family will do the right thing and take these measures seriously so that we can relax these requirements as soon as conditions allow.”

COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have skyrocketed since late June. The state saw its highest case count since February on Friday with more than 2,200 confirmed and probable cases.