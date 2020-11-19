‘Test before turkey’: SC asks residents to be cautious ahead of holidays, says schools will offer tests

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina health officials are asking everyone to get tested and take precautions ahead of any holiday gatherings.

McMaster says everyone should get ‘tested before the turkey.’ The state is launching the initiative amid climbing COVID-19 numbers.

According to the governor, there are now more than 300 different testing sites and “plenty” available for all residents to get tested.

On Thursday, the state reported more than 1,400 new cases and 17 new deaths. The percent positive in the case has gone up to 14.5 percent.

“We’ve got to be very careful, if we do that, we’ll get through it,” McMaster said. “We’ve got to be careful.”

The governor asked that people limit travel, limit the number of family and friends around, continue to wear masks when social distancing is not an option, and try to keep events outside if possible. He even advised keeping a window open at the home.

“That fresh air is not what the virus likes,” McMaster said.

McMaster also made mention of school closings and how they have negatively affected both parents’ and students’ learning process. Several schools are reopening for in-person classes and the governor says thousands of dollars have been spent on PPE for schools.

In the coming days, McMaster says he will direct DHEC to provide every school with COVID testing kits, so students and teachers can be tested on a regular basis.

Parents have the right to decide if they want their child to be tested or not, and says that schools can be operated safely under the reopening guidelines.

“Schools have to reopen,” McMaster said. “They are central to the progress.”

