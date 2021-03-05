South Carolina lifts mask mandate at restaurants and state government buildings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster lifted the mask requirement for restaurants and state government buildings Friday.

The Palmetto State already had few COVID-19 restrictions compared to many other states and now, wearing masks at state buildings and at restaurants is no longer a state-mandated requirement. However, like any other business, restaurants can and may still require them on entry.

The news comes as people down here in Fort Mill are enjoying their first weekend without a curfew on alcohol sales.

Last week, the governor announced that those would be lifted. FOX 46 spoke with some people down in here in Fort Mill who said they were ready for the change. Others, though, are still taking the mask with them.

“We’re still going to wear our masks. I’m not sure what effect it has, but we’re not selfish, so we wear our masks,” said Lenny Loeb, who lives in Fort Mill. “We’re looking forward to getting our vaccines too.”

As far as state buildings are concerned, there are still a batch of state employees working remotely.

Governor McMaster says he wants them to return to work. This, despite calls from federal health officials saying, right now, it is too soon for any restrictions to be lifted.

Towns, cities and counties can still mandate masks. The order does not affect that.