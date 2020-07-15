South Carolina will let school districts decide how to re-open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The decision on how South Carolina schools will re-open this fall will be left up to the districts, Governor Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday. State Superintendent Molly Spearman was noticeably not in attendance.

“I will not issue an executive order,” McMaster said during the news conference as he was joined by other state delegates. “All students will have the option for in-class instruction, five days a week.”

Parents will have the option to choose either sending their children back to school for five days per week or can choose a virtual option. Public school districts have to submit their respective plan by Friday. “We need to take every step we need and we must do it carefully.”

The Department of Education will assist districts with resources ranging from alternate bus routes to personal protection equipment.

The absent Spearman issued a statement during the announcement. “Every South Carolina parent must be afforded the option to choose virtual learning or a face-to-face model for their child this school year. The pandemic has shown the vital importance of our public education system and the broad range of services beyond teaching it provides for our students every day.

Our goal must be a return to five-day a week in-person instruction as safely and as soon as possible. We cannot, however, turn a blind eye to the health and safety of our students and staff when the spread of the Virus in some of our communities is among the highest in the world.

School leaders, in consultation with public health experts, are best positioned to determine how in-person operation should be carried out to fit the needs of their local communities. I remain committed to supporting them in this endeavor and will only approve those plans that offer high-quality options and keep safety their top priority.”

The governor said Spearman was sent an invitation to attend Wednesday’s announcement.

The suggested date for re-opening schools is September 8, 2020.

The Palmetto State has become one of the more concerning states for the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country and the governor recently announced that serving alcohol after 11 p.m. at restaurants will no longer be allowed for the time being.

Myrtle Beach is set to host its incredibly popular Bike Week this week, postponed from May, and thousands are expected.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

WATCH WEDNESDAY’S NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE ON FACEBOOK: