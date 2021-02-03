South Carolina senator wants teachers pushed to front of line for vaccines

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South Carolina lawmaker wants to fast track teachers to the front of the line for vaccines.

Senator Shane Massey says teachers need to get their COVID-19 vaccines right away so that all South Carolina schools can re-open five days a week.

“We still have thousands of kids in South Carolina who have not been in a classroom in more than 11 months, we need to get kids in the classroom we need to get them in front of their teachers and they need to be in front of their teachers five days a week,” Massey said. “It seems to me the best way that can happen is to ensure that teachers are vaccinated as soon as possible so that they can go back to school.”

On Wednesday, Massey plans to introduce a resolution in the South Carolina Senate to direct the Department of Health and Environmental Control to get teachers vaccinated in the next 30 days.

Massey says teachers need to be added to the vaccination list right alongside seniors.

“The vaccinations are an important confidence tool for teachers, we need to ensure teachers feel comfortable coming back to school, we need to ensure parents feel comfortable with their children being in school with the teachers and that teachers feel comfortable being around each other,” the senator said.

He also wants bus drivers, cafeteria workers and janitors added to that priority list.