South Carolina Saturday COVID-19 numbers

The South Carolina Department of Health released new coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There are now 6,489 cases statewide, up 226 in the last 24 hours. 11 additional deaths have been reported, bring the state tally to 267.

Nine of those deaths involved elderly individuals. Two involved middle aged people.

Lexington County reported the largest increase with 43 new cases as of Saturday.

Governor Henry McMaster announced this week that the state will look to end its “work or home’ order on Monday, allowing employees to return to work. Measure have already been implemented to reopen businesses as well as beaches. Restaurants will also be allowed to have outdoor dining services.

“South Carolinians, now more than ever, should be vigilant in protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by practicing social distancing and continuing to follow the advice and recommendations from our public health experts,” McMaster said on Twitter on Friday.