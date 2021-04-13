South Carolina pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control joined in a federal level recommendation to place a pause on distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns.

The department released a statement on Twitter.

DHEC has placed an immediate pause on our Janssen distribution and has contacted providers to alert them of this new development. In addition, we are currently in the process of rescheduling or changing planned vaccine types for events that were going to use Janssen.

The U.S. recommendation to “pause” use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine set off a chain reaction worldwide and dealt a setback to the global vaccine campaign.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The acting FDA commissioner says she expects the pause to last a matter of days. The decision triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere as regulators moved to halt the use of the J&J vaccine, at least for now.

Hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine were due to arrive in European countries this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.