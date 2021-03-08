South Carolina moves into Phase 1B; Here’s who’s eligible for a vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina moved into Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination effort Monday, opening up eligibility to a large portion of the state’s population.

S.C. had been operating in Phase 1A which included only frontline workers and residents 65 and older.

As Phase 1B takes effect Monday, officials said the following people will be eligible for a vaccine:

Anyone aged 55+

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI>30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease People who have a developmental or other sever high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk Must be in-person at their place of work, and Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment (Examples of frontline workers include, but are not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, etc.)

Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact Residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions Workers and residents in homeless shelters Workers and residents in community training homes State and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact Correctional and immigration detention facility inmates Migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation

All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and were not vaccinated in Phase 1A

South Carolina health officials are asking residents to “just be honest” and consult with their employers or doctors when it comes to deciding whether they are eligible for the COVID vaccine under phase 1B.

Phase 1C, which is set to include anyone 45 years and older and other essential workers, is expected to begin on April 12.

Online appointments can be made by clicking here. You can also call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.

Last Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the mask requirement for restaurants and state buildings.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Palmetto State already had few COVID-19 restrictions compared to many other states and now, wearing masks at state buildings and at restaurants is no longer a state-mandated requirement. However, like any other business, restaurants can and may still require them on entry.