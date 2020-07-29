South Carolina makes masks mandatory at restaurants

South Carolina restaurants will now be required to follow social distancing guidelines including wearing masks. The guidelines are required now, and no longer just recommended, the governor announced on Wednesday.

“These limited restrictions are temporary, they are measured, and they are targeted towards what we know works,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These measures give South Carolina the best chance to slow the spread of the virus without shutting down the state’s economy – which we cannot and will not do – as many continue to call for.”

Restaurants will not be allowed to have attendance exceed 50 percent. Alcohol sales are also no longer be permitted past 11 p.m.

The orders will go into effect Monday, August 3rd.

