South Carolina launching rural education initiative

A newly launched education initiative is set to be announced by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

McMaster, SCETV leadership, and State Superintendent Molly Spearman were both set to make the announcement from Columbia on Wednesday.

The plan will focus on students in rural communities.

Under current COVID-19 state guidelines, public schools grades K-12 are allowed to offer a full five days per week of in-person instruction if parents so choose. Parents also have the option of going 100 percent virtual.

