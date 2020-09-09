South Carolina launching rural education initiative

A newly launched education initiative is set to be announced by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
McMaster, SCETV leadership, and State Superintendent Molly Spearman were both set to make the announcement from Columbia on Wednesday.
The plan will focus on students in rural communities.
Under current COVID-19 state guidelines, public schools grades K-12 are allowed to offer a full five days per week of in-person instruction if parents so choose. Parents also have the option of going 100 percent virtual.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!