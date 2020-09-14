South Carolina health leaders worried about “testing fatigue,” encourage use of saliva test

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina DHEC is reporting a slow decrease in the number of positive daily COVID-19 cases, but at the same time, the number of daily tests in the state is dwindling.



Last Wednesday, the state reported 250 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since early spring. That same day just over 1,400 tests were submitted to the state, down from a peak of around 10,000 daily tests earlier in the summer.

The director at DHEC is worried that some people are getting tired of having the sometimes invasive nasal swab test for COVID-19.

“We are not exactly sure but we think a lot of it is testing fatigue,” said Marshall Taylor, the acting director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.



Despite a slow down in testing, numbers form DHEC show a slow decrease in hospitalizations from earlier the summer and a continued flattening of the curve.



Many cities in South Carolina have passed mask mandates to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In Rock Hill, the city council is getting ready to discuss a possible extension of a mask mandate. The rule was first approved back in July and extended to October 23 at a meeting in late August.

Over the weekend York County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday which is a drop from a peak of 67 new daily cases in late July.



DHEC leaders estimate that around 86% of people in South Carolina may have at one time been exposed to COVID-19, but have never been tested.

“I think there are a lot of asymptomatic people out there walking around with the disease who don’t think they need to be tested and these are the people we want to get tested so they know they have the disease,” said Taylor.



Taylor and Governor McMaster are encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 test. There are now less invasive tests available like a saliva test. A saliva test is currently being used at the University of South Carolina where more than 1,400 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The test can be turned around within 24 hours.



The saliva test is not available at all testing locations so health officials encourage you to call ahead if you wish to use the less invasive procedure.

