South Carolina lifts more restrictions

A slew of restrictions on a variety of venues and recreational activities in South Carolina will be lifted, in phases, beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m., Governor Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday.

“Public playground equipment, interaction in close proximity, shared sporting apparel. We will be lifting restrictions in the next executive order.”

Museums, arcades, aquariums, YMCA day camps, and vacation bible camps, among others, will also be allowed to reopen.

On May 30 outdoor youth sport and recreational practices such as American Legion Baseball, little league baseball, and lacrosse will be allowed to resume practices. Actual games will start to be allowed beginning June 15.

9,056 confirmed cases and 399 related deaths were last reported statewide

South Carolina has taken a swift approach to easing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

On Monday South Carolina began reopening fitness centers and beauty salons. Retail stores and outdoor dining had also been open in an effort to get the economy back on track.

An AccelerateSC committee was launched as a sort of task force responsible for helping kick start the economy in the Palmetto Start and get things back up and running. The committee met on Tuesday in front of McMaster and made suggestions on spending, which included broadband help. The state received $1.9 billion in federal help.