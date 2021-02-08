Supply shortage in Lancaster and Chester force vaccination delay

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some people in Lancaster and Chester counties with Monday appointments to receive a part of their COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait until Tuesday and receive them at another location.

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) branches in Lancaster and Chester will hold a joint drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. The center is located at 3200 Commerce Drive next to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

MUSC receives it’s vaccines directly from the manufacturer.

“DHEC and the CDC regulate how much our allocation is on a weekly basis,” says Jay McCarley, pharmacy director for MUSC Health-Lancaster.

MUSC Lancaster and Chester order the vaccine through MUSC Charleston and then they distribute it to Lancaster and Chester.

McCarley says Charleston has an ultra-cool freezer and once the vaccine is pulled out of the freezer, there is a 120-hour window to use the doses.

McCarley says Charleston normally receives its shipment on Monday mornings. However, last Monday, it only received 80 percent of the order shipment and could only send enough vaccines to Lancaster and Chester for Friday.

People schedule to come on Monday are now being into Tuesday for the mass appointment only clinic.

“It’s very important to us from MUSC Health as a whole, and we are working very diligently to get shots in arms. We didn’t want to cancel appointments, so we combined them on one mass day so that we can still accommodate those who had appointments this week,” says Ashley Shannon, Marketing Director for MUSC Health Lancaster and Chester.

McCarley says the majority of folks are ready for their second doses, so its more time sensitive than the first dose.

“The whole supply thing is so convoluted. We don’t know what we’re getting and when. It makes it really difficult to plan,” he said.