Severe weather may delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments to South Carolina, DHEC says

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Right now, there is a critical need for blood across the Carolinas. The Blood Connection, based in South Carolina, tells FOX 46 that they usually see a slowdown of donations this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.

Leaders at The Blood Connection say despite the pandemic, anyone can donate as long as they are feeling healthy. Donors do not need to bring a negative COVID test. The COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t impact your ability to give blood, so you can donate with or without having the vaccine.

The way in which blood drives are operated has changed slightly. If they are held at an indoor facility, it has to be a much larger space to accommodate for social distancing. Right now The Blood Connection is in discussions with The Charlotte Knights to use Truist Field for a blood drive.

"It has been really interesting to see what has worked during the pandemic and what really doesn’t work anymore,” said Allie Van Dyke from The Blood Connection.

What works right now are mobile units. The Blood Connection has two buses that usually come to Charlotte weekly. The only change during the pandemic are cleaning measures and the number of people allowed on board.

"We really can go almost anywhere. The only thing we need is about six to seven parking spaces worth of space to put the blood mobile and it just needs to be level ground. We can't be on a tilt because of the machines we are using on the bus,” said Van Dyke.

This month, the hope to get more miles put on the bus as the need for blood is at a critical level. February weather and flu season are partially to blame for the slowdown in donors.

"Combine all those things, including the pandemic and that's why we are here,” said Van Dyke.

The Blood Connection is a community blood center, meaning donated blood goes to hospitals in the Carolinas. During this time of critical need, once blood is cleared from testing it immediately heads to a hospital.