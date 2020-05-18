Send Your Questions for FOX 46’s “South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered”

Flag of South Carolina State With Outbreak Viruses Background of USA State flag. Novel Coronavirus Disease COVID-19. Coronavirus Infection And The Epidemic In America. USA Lockdown. (Getty)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 Charlotte, along with our fellow South Carolina Nexstar stations, is hosting a COVID-19 virtual town hall to get answers to your questions about the response to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m., South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are among those who will provide insight into the handling of the pandemic.

FOX 46 Charlotte wants to know what questions you have. Send us your video or written questions by emailing newstips@fox46.com.

You can also send us your questions on Facebook or Twitter and make sure to use the hashtag #SouthCarolinaResponds.

The town hall will air on six Nexstar television stations serving South Carolina including WJZY-TV (FOX) in Charlotte, NC, WSPA-TV (CBS) in Spartanburg, SC, WSAV-TV (NBC/CW) in Savannah, GA/Hilton Head, SC, WCBD-TV (NBC/CW) in Charleston, SC, WBTW-TV (CBS) in Florence/Myrtle Beach, SC and WJBF-TV (ABC) in Augusta, GA/Aiken, SC.

Guests for Tuesday’s virtual Town Hall include: