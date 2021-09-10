Second Lancaster County middle school special education teacher dies from COVID complications

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another South Middle School special education teacher has died from COVID-19 complications, the second staff member this week, Lancaster County School officials confirmed Friday.

The Lancaster County School District identified the teacher as Eleanor Mends.

Officials said Mends had been with the school district for three years and had many years of teaching experience.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Mends during this difficult time,” the Lancaster County School district said in a statement. “The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It’s the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe.”

Counselors will be available to students and staff at the school.

Another South Middle School special education teacher died from COVID-19 complications earlier this week, officials said Wednesday. The district said the staff members were not in the same classroom.