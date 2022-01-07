SCAM ALERT: Beware of fake COVID tests sold online, SC officials warn

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Seven days into the new year, South Carolina has seen more than 50,000 new COVID cases and reached a milestone of more than one million cases since the pandemic started.

And with the Omicron variant spreading, some are looking for ways to get tested quickly rather than sit in long lines.

“Don’t go to the emergency room to get tested, that’s not the place to go,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said.

“After Christmas, we saw a sharp spike in ED visits, many of whom were patients seeking COVID testing. The availability of COVID tests just simply wasn’t there,” Dr. Christine Carr said, Senior Clinical Advisor for the South Carolina Hospital Association.

And with the price of at-home tests skyrocketing from $10 to over $30 in some places, many have turned to the internet for help. But, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is warning people of third-party sellers who may be out to scam you.

“They’re saying that they’re selling tests. This could go one of two ways; either they have a fake test or they don’t have anything at all. So they’re just looking to get your payment information and then you don’t get anything in the mail,” said Bailey Parker, communications director for the department.

She says scammers make fake listings online with very real-looking websites or they’re third-party sellers on Amazon, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace.

“You can actually check to see the different types of diagnostic tests. The FDA has a full approved list of covid 19 tests. Go to their website and see if the one you’re looking to buy online actually qualifies. You don’t want to buy one that isn’t on that list for sure. And look at the reviews of the product itself and not the seller,” she said.

If you are going to buy something online, always use a credit card – that way if it is a scammer, you have the protection of the credit card company.

“If you’re a consumer who is wondering if something is real or not, don’t hesitate to give us a call. We can walk you through the process identify any red flags if there are any. And let you know yes that sounds legitimate or no you probably need to avoid that,” she said.