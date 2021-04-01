SC resolution would make it illegal for employers to require COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina may be proposing a resolution, which would prevent employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers. This has caused questions to arise as to what the law is on whether employers can dictate vaccination.

In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that vaccine mandates were constitutional, but no one could be physically forced to get a vaccine. However, that ruling pertains to traditional vaccines.

The three COVID vaccines in the U.S. are have been authorized under the FDA’s EUA, or emergency use authorization, and no court has yet to interpret the legality of an EUA vaccine which makes sense since the process of getting emergency use authorization was only established in 2004.

There is confusion because these legal questions are so new. The only constant is that all vaccines, including EUAs, have exceptions for the medically disabled or those who have conflicting religious beliefs.

The overall answer is unclear. If lawmakers follow the rule on traditional vaccines, then employers can order their employees to get vaccinated.

Still, since the FDA is silent on the EUA COVID vaccines, it would appear permissible to prevent employers from mandating vaccines.