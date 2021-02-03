SC residents 65 and over can begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina residents aged 65 or older can begin scheduling appointments to receive their coronavirus vaccine on February 8, state officials announced Wednesday.

Appointments will be open for anyone 65 or older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions, the state said.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

Officials said an increased vaccine allotment from the federal government and a streamlined vaccination plan allowed them to expand the number of eligible residents.

Even with more vaccines in the state, finding one has still been difficult for some residents.

There are only three vaccination clinics across York, Chester, Chesterfield and Lancaster Counties.

A couple from York County drove almost an hour to get their vaccine shots although there’s a clinic in their backyard.

“They weren’t available in our city,” Patricia and Ron Trent said. “They had been taken already. By the time we had tried to sign on and make an appointment, appointments had already been taken.”

Select CVS Pharmacy locations in the Palmetto State are set to begin offering the vaccine beginning February 11.

What to know when getting a vaccine: