SC lawmakers working to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates and proof of vaccination requests

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — “I actually had recently signed on to the vaccine bill to try and protect the citizen’s rights and the difficulty that I’ve seen is trying to make sure that we’re not overbearing one direction or another,” said York County Representative Tommy Pope.

He’s one of the co-sponsors of Representative David Hiott’s Vaccination Rights Act. The bill prevents employers from asking for proof of vaccination and emergency use authorized vaccines from being mandated, including Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Pope says one positive for his concerned constituents is that the issue of mandates has been temporarily delayed by the courts.

“I know there’s a lot of upset people who want us to go back to Columbia yesterday and put an end to this.. but it’s not going to end magically by one vote of the legislature,” Pope said.

He said he’s sure that when they do discuss the issue, it will come from an intelligent place. He says overall, it’s an imperfect situation.

Lancaster County resident David Aspesi is for the bill. Although he and his wife had a serious case of COVID-19 earlier this year, he believes health decisions should be left up to the individual.

“People die from the flu every year but we don’t mandate that everybody gets a flu shot and the flu shots may or may not work depending on what strain is prevalent that particular year. The same thing, it’s your decision. If the vaccine does work, then – I’m not an anti-vaxxer by any means – but it should protect you and you shouldn’t be worried about what other people are doing,” Aspesi said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says no vaccine is 100 percent protective against infection, but it does go a long way.

“The biggest disruption of the workplace is when people get covid. And that’s the reason why we want to do everything we can to keep the workplace flow at its normal level by preventing disease. And it’s for that reason why it’s so important to get the workers, as well as everybody else, vaccinated,” he said.

As for the president’s nationwide mandate, that remains on hold following a federal judge’s ruling last week. The South Carolina attorney general also joined a lawsuit, pushing to block Biden’s mandate for health care workers.